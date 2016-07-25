VIENTIANE, July 25 China and members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed on Monday to exercise self-restraint in activities that would complicate or escalate disputes in the South China Sea.

The includes refraining from "action of inhabiting" presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays, and other features in the waters, the two sides said in a joint statement following a meeting in the Lao capital Vientiane. (Reporting by Simon Webb; Writing by Ben Blanchard)