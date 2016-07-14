BEIJING, July 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday that he hoped Vietnam would together with China jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, Xinhua added. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)