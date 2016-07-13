BEIJING, July 13 European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he hoped an arbitration court ruling over the South China Sea that angered China would be a positive moment in resolving outstanding issues in the disputed waters.

Speaking in Beijing, Tusk said the European Union had full confidence in the judicial process of the arbitration court in the Hague, and Europe would continue to speak out in support of international law, including the law of the seas.