HONG KONG/AMSTERDAM, July 12 A five judge
tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on
Tuesday issued their award in a suit brought by the Philippines
disputing Chinese actions in the South China Sea.
Here are some key elements from Tuesday's ruling.
** That China has no "historic title" over the waters of the
South China Sea.
** Specifically, that the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of
the Sea supercedes China's "Nine-dash line" - its 69-year-old
claim to roughly 85 percent of the South China Sea.
** That none of the features of the Spratly Islands off the
Philippines' west coast give China any right to an exclusive
economic zone.
** That China has interfered with traditional Philippines
fishing rights, notably at Scarborough Shoal.
** That Chinese oil exploration near Reed Bank violated the
Philippines' sovereign rights.
** That China damaged parts of the ecosystem of the Spratly
Islands with activities such as overfishing and creating
artificial islands.
** That China's actions have aggravated its conflict with
the Philippines at a time it was meant to be resolving them.
