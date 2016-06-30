(Adds comments from Japan on East China Sea, Philippines
foreign ministry comment)
* Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling set for July 12
* Philippines contesting China's historical claims to
S.China Sea
* Beijing reiterates rejection of tribunal jurisdiction
* Philippines def min says Islamist militants higher
priority
* Ruling could escalate U.S.-Sino tensions in vital waterway
By Ben Blanchard and Anthony Deutsch
BEIJING/AMSTERDAM, June 30 An international
court said it would deliver a hotly anticipated ruling in the
Philippines' case against China over the South China Sea on July
12, drawing an immediate rebuke from Beijing, which rejects the
tribunal's jurisdiction.
The United States, which is a close ally of the Philippines
and is concerned about China's expansive South China Sea claims,
reiterated its backing for The Hague-based Permanent Court of
Arbitration and urged a peaceful resolution of the dispute.
Manila is contesting China's historical claim to about 90
percent of the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest
shipping lanes. Several Southeast Asian states have overlapping
claims in the sea and the dispute has sparked concerns of a
military confrontation that could disrupt global trade.
In a lengthy statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said Manila's unilateral approach flouted international
law.
"I again stress that the arbitration court has no
jurisdiction in the case and on the relevant matter, and should
not hold hearings or make a ruling," he said.
He said: "On the issue of territory and disputes over
maritime delineation, China does not accept any dispute
resolution from a third party and does not accept any dispute
resolution forced on China."
In Manila, the foreign ministry said the Philippines would
"fully respect" the tribunal's ruling and hoped members of the
international community would do the same.
U.S. state department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen
reiterated U.S. backing for the court. "We support the peaceful
resolution of disputes in the South China Sea, including the use
of international legal mechanisms such as arbitration."
But China's official Xinhua news agency said the court was a
"law-abusing tribunal" that would only worsen the dispute.
"Manila fails to see that such an arbitration will only stir
up more trouble in the South China Sea, which doesn't serve the
interests of the concerned parties in the least," it said.
DASHED LINE
China's bases its South China Sea claim on a so-called "Nine
Dash line" stretching deep into the maritime heart of southeast
Asia and covering hundreds of disputed islands and reefs, rich
fishing grounds and oil and gas deposits.
A ruling against Beijing "would deprive China of any legal
basis for making such a claim," Paul Reichler, the Philippines'
chief lawyer in the case told Reuters.
For China to reject the ruling meant it had "essentially
declared themselves an outlaw state" that did not respect the
rule of law, Reichler said.
The Philippines argues that China's claim violates the U.N.
Convention on the Law of the Sea and restricts its rights to
exploit resources and fishing areas within its exclusive
economic zone.
While the territorial dispute over the South China Sea was a
key issue, priority would be given to crushing Islamist
militants in the Philippines, Manila's new defence minister
Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters.
Lorenzana's comments about his priorities will add to
uncertainty about incoming Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte
position on the dispute. Duterte has said he would confront
Beijing but also said he would engage through dialogue.
U.S. officials are worried China may respond to what is
widely expected to be a negative ruling for Beijing by declaring
an air defense identification zone in the South China Sea, as it
did in the East China Sea in 2013, and by stepping up its
building and fortification of artificial islands.
U.S. officials say that beyond diplomatic pressure, the U.S.
response to such moves could include accelerated
"freedom-of-navigation" patrols by U.S. warships and overflights
by U.S. aircraft as well as increased defense aid to southeast
Asian countries.
China has accused the United States of "hyping" the issue
and warned in May that international complaints about its
actions in the South China Sea would snap back on its critics.
But it has largely avoided specific comments on how it might
respond to the arbitration ruling.
Tensions have intensified and spread ahead of the ruling,
with two U.S. aircraft carriers taking part in various exercises
in East Asian waters last month in what the U.S. Navy said an
effort to deter any attempts to "destabilize the region".
Indonesia's president on Wednesday ordered an expansion of
oil exploration and commercial fishing in waters near the Natuna
Islands, where Indonesian navy vessels and Chinese fishermen
recently clashed.
And Japan said it had scrambled fighters to counter Chinese
jets in the East China Sea about 200 times in the past three
months, almost double the amount in the same period a year ago.
"It appears that Chinese activity is escalating at sea and
in the air," said Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of the
Japanese Self-Defence Forces.
