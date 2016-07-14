By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, July 14
BEIJING, July 14 China said on Thursday it had
issued a formal protest after Australia announced it would
continue to exercise its right to freedom of navigation and
overflight in the South China Sea following a court ruling
against China's claims.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague concluded
this week that China had no historic claim to the waters and it
had violated the Philippines' economic and sovereign rights.
China rejected the ruling, having declined to participate in
the case saying the court had no jurisdiction.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop urged all South
China Sea claimants to resolve their disputes peaceful, saying
Australia would keep exercising its international rights to
freedom of navigation and overflight, and support the right of
others to do the same.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China had
formally protested against Australia's "wrong remarks", and that
China hopes Australia does nothing to harm regional peace and
stability.
"Honestly speaking, I'm a bit shocked at Bishop's comments,"
Lu said.
Australia should join the majority of the international
community in not taking the result of the "illegal outcome" of
the case as international law.
"We hope that Australia can set more store by international
law, and not treat it as a game," Lu added, repeating that China
respected freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance
with international law.
While China and Australia have close business ties,
including a free trade agreement, Canberra is also a strong
security ally of the United States.
Bishop told ABC radio on Wednesday that China's reputation
would suffer as a result of the court ruling, insisting
relations with the international community were crucial to its
rise as a superpower.
"To ignore it would be a serious international
transgression," she said.
Asked on Thursday by reporters what Philippine President
Rodrigo Duterte's message to his ministers was in a cabinet
meeting immediately after Tuesday's ruling was delivered, Budget
Secretary Benjamin Dioko answered, quoting Duterte.
"Let's be magnanimous in victory. Let us not do anything.
They are already piqued and you taunt them more. It is really
hard to enforce that decision. How do you enforce it? But he
said we will start the bilateral talks and now we're starting
from a better position. Because of that decision we are on a
better place."
China claims much of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Jane
Wardell in Sydney and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by
Nick Macfie)