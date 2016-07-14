(Adds comments from Philippines' president)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, July 14 China said on Thursday it had
issued a formal protest after Australia announced it would
continue to exercise its right to freedom of navigation and
overflight in the South China Sea following a court ruling
against China's claims.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled on
Tuesday that China had no historic claim to the waters and it
had violated the Philippines' economic and sovereign rights.
China rejected the ruling, having declined to participate in
the case saying the court had no jurisdiction. Philippines
President Rodrigo Duterte said late on Thursday he wanted to
start talks with China, although he suggested some careful
thinking would be needed first.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop urged all South
China Sea claimants to resolve their disputes peacefully, saying
Canberra would keep exercising its international rights to
freedom of navigation and overflight, and support the right of
others to do the same.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China had
formally protested against Australia's "wrong remarks", and that
China hopes Australia does nothing to harm regional peace and
stability.
"Honestly speaking, I'm a bit shocked at Bishop's comments,"
Lu said.
Australia should join the majority of the international
community in not taking the result of the "illegal outcome" of
the case as international law.
"We hope that Australia can set more store by international
law, and not treat it as a game," Lu added, repeating that China
respected freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance
with international law.
While China and Australia have close business ties,
including a free trade agreement, Canberra is also a strong
security ally of the United States.
Bishop told ABC radio on Wednesday that China's reputation
would suffer as a result of the court ruling, insisting
relations with the international community were crucial to its
rise as a superpower.
"To ignore it would be a serious international
transgression," she said.
'WAR NOT AN OPTION'
The Philippines has been careful not to irk China and has
refrained from any celebratory words. In the hours after the
ruling, its normally brash and outspoken Duterte privately told
his ministers to be magnanimous and not to taunt Beijing.
He broke his silence on the issue late on Thursday at a
private function and said he wanted dialogue with China and to
send former President Fidel Ramos to Beijing to break the ice.
"War is not an option. So, what is the other side? -
Peaceful talk," Duterte said. "I can not give you the
wherewithals now. I have to consult many people."
Duterte added it was important that any overtures towards
China would also take into consideration the Philippines'
longstanding alliance with Washington.
"We do not also want to offend the United States. Why?
Because we have indemnified ourselves allied with Western
power," he said.
China claims much of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
Meeting on the sidelines of a regional summit in the
Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told
his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday that he hoped Vietnam
would together with China jointly safeguard maritime peace and
stability, state media in both countries reported.
Li repeated China's stance that the South China Sea issue
should be solved bilaterally "on the basis of historical facts
and in accordance with international law", state news agency
Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Jane
Wardell in Sydney, Neil Jerome Morales and Manuel Mogato in
Manila)