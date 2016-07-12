* Hague tribunal finds China has no historic title
* Tribunal says China interfered with Philippine fishing
rights
* Manila says studying award, calls for restraint, sobriety
* China has boycotted The Hague case, reaffirms sovereignty
* Japan says ruling is legally binding and final
(Adds Chinese president, foreign minister comments)
By Thomas Escritt and Ben Blanchard
AMSTERDAM/BEIJING, July 12 An arbitration court
ruled on Tuesday that China has no historic title over the
waters of the South China Sea and that it has breached the
Philippines' sovereign rights with its actions, infuriating
Beijing which dismissed the case as a farce.
China, which boycotted the hearings at the Permanent Court
of Arbitration in The Hague, vowed again to ignore the ruling
and said its armed forces would defend its sovereignty and
maritime interests.
China's state-run Xinhua news agency said shortly before the
ruling was announced that a Chinese civilian aircraft
successfully carried out calibration tests on two new airports
in the disputed Spratly Islands.
And China's Defence Ministry announced that a new guided
missile destroyer was formally commissioned at a naval base on
the southern island province of Hainan, which has responsibility
for the South China Sea.
"This award represents a devastating legal blow to China's
jurisdictional claims in the South China Sea," Ian Storey, of
Singapore's ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute, told Reuters.
"China will respond with fury, certainly in terms of
rhetoric and possibly through more aggressive actions at sea."
China claims most of the energy-rich waters through which
about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
also have claims.
Finding for the Philippines on a number of issues, the panel
said there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights
to resources within its so-called nine-dash line, which covers
much of the South China Sea.
It said China had interfered with traditional Philippine
fishing rights at Scarborough Shoal, one of the hundreds of
reefs and shoals dotting the sea, and had breached the
Philippines' sovereign rights by exploring for oil and gas near
the Reed Bank, another feature in the region.
None of China's reefs and holdings in the Spratly Islands
entitled it to a 200-mile exclusive economic zone, it added.
China's Foreign Ministry comprehensively rejected the
ruling, saying its people had more than 2,000 years of history
in the South China Sea, that its islands did have exclusive
economic zones and that it had announced to the world its
"dotted line" map in 1948.
"China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and
interests in the South China Sea shall under no circumstances be
affected by those awards. China opposes and will never accept
any claim or action based on those awards," it said.
However, the ministry also repeated that China respected and
upheld the freedom of navigation and overflight and that China
was ready to keep resolving the disputes peacefully through
talks with states directly concerned.
China's Defence Ministry said in a bilingual Chinese and
English statement shortly before the ruling was made public that
the armed forces would "firmly safeguard national sovereignty,
security and maritime interests and rights, firmly uphold
regional peace and stability, and deal with all kinds of threats
and challenges".
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the case had been a
farce from beginning to end and put the dispute into dangerous
territory of worsening tensions and confrontation.
But Wang, in comments carried by state media, struck a more
conciliatory tone too, saying the time had now come to put
things back on the right track and noting the new Philippine
government's sincerity in taking steps to demonstrate its
willingness to improve ties.
The ruling also said China had caused permanent harm to the
coral reef ecosystem in the Spratlys, charges China has always
rejected.
The judges acknowledged China's refusal to participate, but
said they sought to take account of China's position on the
basis of its statements and diplomatic correspondence.
"The award is a complete and total victory for the
Philippines ... a victory for international law and
international relations," said Paul Reichler, lead lawyer for
the Philippines.
Vietnam said it welcomed the ruling.
Taiwan, which had maintained the island it occupies, Itu
Aba, is legally the only island among the hundreds of reefs,
shoals and atolls scattered across the seas, said it did not
accept the ruling, which had seriously impaired Taiwan's
territorial rights.
GROUND-BREAKING RULING
The ruling is significant as it is the first time that a
legal challenge has been brought in the dispute, which covers
some of the world's most promising oil and gas fields and vital
fishing grounds. [bit.ly/29AlvXc
]
It reflects the shifting balance of power in the 3.5 million
sq km sea, where China has been expanding its presence by
building artificial islands and dispatching patrol boats that
keep Philippine fishing vessels away.
The United States and China often conduct military exercises
in the area and regularly accuse each other of militarising the
region.
"Our experts are studying the award with the care and
thoroughness that this significant arbitral outcome deserves,"
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay told a news
conference, reading from a prepared statement.
"We call on all those concerned to exercise restraint and
sobriety. The Philippines strongly affirms its respect for this
milestone decision as an important contribution to the ongoing
efforts in addressing disputes in the South China Sea."
Japan said the ruling was legally binding and final.
Oil prices jumped following the findings from The Hague,
with international Brent crude futures up almost 3
percent at $47.87 per barrel at 1130 GMT.
The deep waters of the South China Basin between the Spratly
and also-disputed Paracel Islands are the most direct shipping
lane between northeast Asia's industrial hubs of China, Japan
and South Korea and Europe and the Middle East.
The case, brought by the Philippines in 2013, hinged on the
legal status of reefs, rocks and artificial islands in the
Scarborough Shoal and Spratly Island group.
Manila's 15-point case asked the tribunal to rule on the
status of the nine-dash line, a boundary that is the basis for
its claim to roughly 85 percent of the South China Sea.
The court has no power of enforcement, but a victory for the
Philippines could spur Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei to
file similar cases.
Ahead of the ruling, around 100 members of a Philippine
nationalist group demonstrated outside the Chinese consulate in
Manila, calling on Beijing to accept the decision and leave the
Scarborough Shoal, a popular fishing zone off limits to
Filipinos since 2012.
In China, social media users reacted with outrage at the
ruling.
"It was ours in the past, is now and will remain so in the
future," wrote one user on microblogging site Weibo. "Those who
encroach on our China's territory will die no matter how far
away they are."
Spreading fast on social media in the Philippines was the
use of the term "Chexit" - the public's desire for Chinese
vessels to leave the waters.
(Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Martin Petty in
Manila, Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing, Tim Kelly in Tokyo, John
Walcott in Washington, and Greg Torode in Hong Kong.; Editing by
