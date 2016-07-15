TOKYO, July 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that a rules-based
international order must be respected, Japan's Kyodo news agency
on Friday quoted a senior Japanese official as saying.
An arbitration court in The Hague ruled this week China has
no historic title over the waters of the South China Sea and
that it has breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with its
actions, infuriating Beijing, which dismissed the case as a
farce.
Abe held talks with Li on the sidelines of a summit of Asian
and European leaders, known as ASEM, in Mongolia.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick
Macfie)