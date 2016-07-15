TOKYO, July 15 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart that an arbitration
court's decision this week on the South China Sea must be
observed, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Friday.
The court in The Hague ruled China has no historic title
over the waters of the South China Sea and that it has breached
the Philippines' sovereign rights with its actions, infuriating
Beijing, which dismissed the case as a farce.
Abe and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc were in
Mongolia for a summit of Asian and European leaders, known as
ASEM.
