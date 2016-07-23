PARIS, July 23 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will urge Southeast Asian nations in meetings in Laos next
week to find diplomatic ways to launch talks on easing tension
over the South China Sea following an international court ruling
that denies China's claims in the sea.
"The Secretary will reinforce our hope that ... the parties
will now turn to constructively engaging in a effort to find
diplomatic ways to peacefully interact in the South China Sea,"
a senior U.S. official said before a meeting of the 10-nation
Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Laos' capital
Vientiane on Sunday.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Robert Birsel)