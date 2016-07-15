ULAANBATAAR, July 15 The Philippines strongly
affirms its respect for the arbitration court's ruling on the
South China Sea and calls on all parties to exercise restraint,
Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Friday at a regional
summit in Mongolia.
The Philippines is committed to a peaceful resolution and
will continue to engage concerned parties to reduce regional
tensions, Yasay told the summit, according to a transcript of
his remarks provided to Reuters.
