* The Hague tribunal rules against China's claims
* South China Sea is one of the most important shipping
lanes
* Brent crude oil prices jump 2 percent after ruling
* But shippers expect little immediate impact on shipping
By Henning Gloystein and Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, July 12 Global oil and shipping
markets reacted nervously on Tuesday after an international
arbitration court ruled against Beijing's claims across large
swathes of the South China Sea, fuelling geopolitical tensions
in the vital waterway.
A tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, found China had
breached the sovereign rights of the Philippines and had no
legal basis to its historic claims in the South China Sea, a
major shipping lane between Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The ruling will be seen as a victory by other regional
claimants such the Philippines and Vietnam, but with China
rejecting the ruling and saying its military would defend its
sovereign rights, nerves were on edge.
Although shippers and oil traders said they did not expect
an immediate impact on shipping as a result of the ruling, oil
prices jumped following the findings. Brent crude futures
were up over $1, or more than 2 percent, to $47.60 per
barrel at 1110 GMT.
"It is vital that merchant ships are allowed to go about
their lawful business on the world's oceans without diversion or
delay. We will of course be monitoring for any interference in
the coming weeks," said Peter Hinchliffe, Secretary General of
the International Chamber of Shipping in London.
The deep waters of the South China Basin between the Spratly
and also-disputed Paracel Islands are the most direct shipping
lane between northeast Asia's industrial hubs of China, Japan
and South Korea and Europe and the Middle East.
The geography of the region offers few economically viable
alternative routes for large oil tankers or dry-bulk ships and
container ships.
Esben Poulsson, president of the Singapore Shipping
Association, said any actions that restricted the right of
innocent passage and freedom of safe navigation for merchant
shipping would potentially drive up shipping costs, resulting in
a detrimental impact on maritime trade.
Reuters shipping data shows that, counting just Very Large
Crude Carrier (VLCC) super-tankers, some 25 VLCCs are passing
between the disputed Spratly and Paracel islands at any time,
with enough capacity to carry the equivalent of about 11 days'
worth of Japanese demand.
Some industry participants were more relaxed, however.
"It's just pure politics," Ralph Leszczynski, head of
research at ship broker Banchero Costa said.
"China will simply ignore it, and it will not change in any
way the reality on the ground. All there is at stake is access
to offshore oil and gas deposits and perhaps fishing grounds,"
he said.
Insurers said costs were unlikely to rise in the short term.
"We don't currently foresee any increase in insurance costs
as a result of the ruling and would be surprised to see
operators being penalised by the insurance market for trading in
this area," said Andrew Brooker, founding partner, at Hong Kong
marine marine insurance broker's Latitude Brokers.
Neil Roberts, manager of marine underwriting at the Lloyd's
Market Association, said the South China Sea is not listed by
the LMA's joint war committee which highlights insurance
hotspots.
"Unless it is there would be no prospect of premiums
rising," Roberts told Reuters. "The shallow waters and numerous
reefs in the Spratly island region means that commercial
shipping is unlikely to be sailing within the territorial waters
of any of the islands."
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)