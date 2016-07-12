TAIPEI, July 12 Taiwan said Tuesday it does not
accept a tribunal's ruling on the South China Sea, saying the
decision on Itu Aba, Taipei's sole holding in the disputed
Spratly Islands, had "seriously impaired" its territorial
rights.
The arbitration court in The Hague ruled that China has no
historic title over the waters of the South China Sea and that
it has breached the sovereign rights of the Philippines with its
actions there, infuriating a defiant Beijing.
Taiwan, formally known as the "Republic of China", is also a
claimant in the South China Sea. The maps China bases its South
China Sea claims on date to when Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists
ruled China before they fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a
civil war to Mao Zedong's Communists.
Manila had challenged the legality of China's claims to
virtually the entire South China Sea, in part by arguing that no
reefs, atolls or islets in the Spratly archipelago can legally
be considered an island, and therefore hold no rights to a 200
nautical mile (370 km) exclusive economic zone.
Itu Aba is the biggest feature in the Spratlys and the one
some analysts believed had the strongest claim to island status
and an economic zone. The Spratlys are also claimed by China,
Vietnam and Malaysia while Brunei claims nearby waters.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu and Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie)