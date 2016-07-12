July 12 An adviser to Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump said on Tuesday that countries involved in a dispute over the South China Sea should respect an arbitration court's ruling that China has no historic title over the waters.

"We urge all parties in the dispute to respect the decision of the international court and resolve matters peacefully," said Peter Navarro, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, who advises Trump on trade issues and China.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; editing by Grant McCool)