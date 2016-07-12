(Adds senior State Department official, paragraphs 5-8; Clinton
presidential campaign, paragraphs 15-18)
By David Brunnstrom and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, July 12 The United States said on
Tuesday a court ruling that China has no historic title over the
waters of the South China Sea should be treated as final and
binding and not be a reason to raise tensions.
"We certainly would urge all parties not to use this as an
opportunity to engage in escalatory or provocative action,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing
aboard Air Force One.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague announced
its ruling on Tuesday that there was no legal basis for China to
claim historic rights to resources within much of the South
China Sea, which has been subject to territorial disputes by
several countries.
China, which boycotted the hearings at the court, vowed
again to ignore the ruling and said its armed forces would
defend its sovereignty and maritime interests.
A senior State Department official said the United States
was encouraging sides to use the ruling to hold diplomatic talks
to resolve the remaining disputes.
"Once the dust settles and the rhetoric subsides, this
decision opens the door to some very practical and potentially
productive discussions among the various claimants, in part
because the ruling significantly narrows the geographic scope of
the areas in question," the official said on a conference call
with reporters.
A foreign ministers' meeting July 21-26 of the Association
of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Laos will be the first
opportunity for claimants to discuss the ruling. U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry and China's foreign minister Wang Yi were
also expected to attend.
"My expectation is there will be a period of assessment,
discussion and consultation that lies directly ahead," the
official said.
China claims most of the energy-rich waters through which
about $5 trillion in shipping trade passes every year. Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. President Barack Obama's top Asia
policy advisor, said that Washington had "no need or interest in
stirring tension in the South China Sea" as a pretext for
involvement in the region.
Kritenbrink said, however, that "we will not turn a blind
eye to this important waterway in return for cooperation
elsewhere in the world."
U.S. Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed
Services Committee, and fellow Republican Dan Sullivan issued a
statement encouraging other claimants, including Vietnam, to
seek similar resolution of maritime disputes through arbitration
and negotiation.
"China faces a choice: China can choose to be guided by
international law, institutions, and norms. Or it can choose to
reject them and pursue the path of intimidation and coercion,"
they said.
The senators said the United States should be "regularly
challenging China's excessive maritime claims" through air and
warship patrols and make clear the U.S. interest in preventing
Chinese militarization of strategic features.
The presumptive Republican Party and Democratic Party
nominees to run in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election both
called on countries to respect the court's decision.
Peter Navarro, an economics professor and China adviser for
Republican candidate Donald Trump said: "It's important to
reiterate that freedom of navigation and overflight is a key
principle of the international rules-based order and it should
be respected by all parties."
In a statement, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton spoke
of the United States' interest in the South China Sea and the
free flow of commerce.
"It is important that all claimants abide by this ruling and
continue to pursue peaceful, multilateral means to resolve
disputes among them. U.S. leadership - building on the Obama
administration's pivot to Asia - will be key in supporting our
partners and allies in these efforts."
(Additional reporting by Yara Bayoumy, Patricia Zengerle, Doina
Chiacu, Emily Stephenson, Lesley Wroughton and Amanda Becker;
Editing by Grant McCool)