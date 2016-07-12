HANOI, July 12 Vietnam welcomed a ruling by an
international arbitration court concerning the South China Sea
on Tuesday, saying it strongly supports peaceful resolution of
disputes, while reasserting its own sovereignty claims.
"Vietnam welcomes the arbitration court issuing its final
ruling," foreign ministry spokesman, Le Hai Binh, said in a
statement.
"Vietnam strongly supports the resolution of the disputes in
the South China Sea by peaceful means, including diplomatic and
legal processes and and refraining from the use or threats to
use force, in accordance with international law."
The ministry said it would issue a more detailed comment on
the content of the ruling at a later time and reasserted
Vietnam's claim of sovereignty over the Paracel and Spratly
island, and its jurisdiction over its Exclusive Economic Zone.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Writing by Martin
Petty; Editing by Lincoln Feast)