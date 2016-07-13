BEIJING, July 13 The Philippines claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea are "baseless" and Chinese fishing boats have been harassed and attacked by the Philippines around the Spratly Islands, the Chinese government said in a white paper published on Wednesday.

China is firm in upholding its sovereignty over South China Sea islands, it said in the document published after an international tribunal ruled that China had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights by endangering its ships and fishing and oil projects in the energy-rich region.

The Philippines' unilateral initiation of arbitration was an "act of bad faith" it said, adding that China was committed to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast)