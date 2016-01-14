* China military presence growing in South China Sea
* Test flights landed on artificial Chinese island
* U.S. says China's expansion could threaten freedom of
shipping
* Shipping, insurance industries less concerned by tensions
By Jonathan Saul and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 14 China's growing
military presence in the South China Sea has drawn warnings from
the United States that Beijing is seeking to exert control over
one of the world's most important sea lanes, but so far the
shipping industry seems less concerned.
Beijing has been increasingly assertive in staking its claim
to almost the whole of the sea, though which trillions of
dollars of trade passes each year.
This month China landed its first test flights on a new
3,000 metre (10,000 ft) runway it has built on a reef in the
Spratly Islands, drawing protests from Vietnam and the
Philippines which have overlapping claims in the area.
Despite the diplomatic tensions, merchant shipping says
operations are, as yet, unaffected.
"For ship owners, it's business as usual," said Captain
Bjorn Hojgaard, chief executive officer at Anglo-Eastern Univan
Group, one of the world's biggest ship management companies.
"From our point of view, it's just another military base.
It's only politics, commercially it makes no difference."
The deep waters of the South China Basin between the Spratly
and also-disputed Paracel Islands are the most direct shipping
lane between northeast Asia's industrial hubs of China, Japan
and South Korea and Europe and the Middle East.
The geography of the region offers few economically viable
alternative routes for large oil tankers, dry-bulk ships and
container vessels.
Reuters shipping data shows that, counting just Very Large
Crude Carrier (VLCC) super-tankers, some 25 VLCCs are passing
between the Spratly and Paracel islands at any time, with enough
capacity to carry the equivalent of about 11 days' worth of
Japanese demand.
The U.S. military, which remains by far the most powerful
naval force in the region, has warned that Beijing is seeking to
establish a level of de facto control over the South China Sea
that threatens freedom of navigation for international shipping.
Speaking to reporters aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier in
Japan last week, Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, commander of the
U.S. Seventh Fleet, said that already "we are kind of using
China national rules for international (navigation)" in the sea.
Admiral Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet,
had said in December that ships nearby these islands were now
"subject to superfluous warnings that threaten routine
commercial and military operations".
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in November that freedom
of navigation for shipping would never be a problem in the South
China Sea.
SABRE-RATTLING?
Tensions in the South China Sea have risen over the last
year as China has stepped up construction and reclamation to
create man-made islands on reefs and atolls it controls.
"It seems that the new strategically located islands
reportedly constructed by China would give China more security
leeway in the disputed waters and make it difficult for other
forces to assert sea control," said Jonathan Moss, head of
transport at law firm DWF, who acts for insurers and shipping
companies.
Michael Frodl, of the U.S.-based consultancy C-Level Global
Risks, said China's goal was to use "air power to project into
the waters" around the artificial islands.
So far, however, there are few signs that the commercial
shipping is being affected.
"Ships have the right of free passage... and even if China
does eventually take over the South China Sea, this shouldn't
affect the passage of merchant ships," said Arthur Bowring,
managing director of the Hong Kong Shipowners' Association,
whose members operate or manage about 8 percent of the global
merchant fleet.
Khalid Hashim, managing director of Precious Shipping
, one of Thailand's largest dry cargo ship owners, said
that "despite all the sabre-rattling by the USA" shipping
activity in the South China Sea remained normal.
"I don't think the current tensions will escalate any
further," he said, adding that the region's shipping lanes were
too important for China's economy to be disrupted.
Ship insurers also said had been no impact on the region's
trading.
Simon Lockwood, deputy managing director of marine at
leading global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, said the
South China Sea area was not listed as a high risk area by the
industry's influential Lloyd's Joint War Committee, which
underwiters follow closely.
"And as such insurers will not (and cannot) charge
additional premiums for vessels operating in the region,"
Lockwood said.
The 2014 "Sailing Directions" for the South China Sea
produced by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
gives extensive details on the Spratlys.
It declares some 52,000 sq miles (135,000 sq km) as
"Dangerous Ground" due to inadequate surveys and bad weather. It
also notes that sovereignty in the area is "subject to competing
claims which may be supported by a force of arms".
Some shippers believe a greater Chinese presence could
actually improve safety.
"At the moment Hong Kong, with helicopters and fixed wing
aircraft, has the responsibility for co-ordinating
search-and-rescue activities in much of the South China Sea,"
one shipper in Singapore said.
"If China is to base search-and-rescue assets on the
(disputed) islands then there would potentially be faster
response times, improving the chances of rescue and survival."
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE and Timothy
Kelly in TOKYO; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alex
Richardson)