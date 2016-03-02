BEIJING, March 2 China's Foreign Ministry urged the United States on Wednesday not to sensationalise the South China Sea dispute after U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Beijing's actions there would have consequences.

Carter on Tuesday warned China against "aggressive" actions in the South China Sea region, including the placement of surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island.

(Reporting by Adam Rose; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)