BEIJING Oct 27 China is still trying to verify whether a U.S. warship went within 12 nautical miles of Chinese-controlled islands in the South China Sea but, if true, the United States must think carefully, China's Foreign Minister said on Tuesday.

"If true, we advise the U.S. to think again and before acting, not act blindly or make trouble out of nothing," the foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)