UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Oct 27 Chinese authorities monitored, followed and warned U.S. warship USS Lassen as it "illegally" entered waters near disputed islands and reefs in the South China Sea on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said.
"China strongly urges the U.S. side to conscientiously handle China's serious representations, immediately correct its mistake and not take any dangerous or provocative acts that threat China's sovereignty and security interests," the ministry said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Judy Hua; Editing by Alex Richardson)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders