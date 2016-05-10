May 10 A U.S. navy warship carried out a freedom of navigation operation near a disputed reef in the South China Seas on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Defense said.

The operation, near Chinese-occupied Fiery Cross Reef, was to "challenge excessive maritime claims of some claimants in the South China Sea", the department said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)