BEIJING Oct 21 China's Defence Ministry said that a patrol by a U.S. warship in the South China Sea on Friday had been "illegal" and "provocative" and that it had lodged a protest with the United States.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said two Chinese warships had warned the U.S. warship to leave during the patrol. It added that the Chinese military would increase air and sea patrols according to need. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; editing by David Brunnstrom)