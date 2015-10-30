UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Oct 30 If the United States continues with its "dangerous and provocative acts" in the South China Sea there is a risk this could lead to "a minor incident that sparks war", China's naval commander told his U.S. counterpart in a teleconference.
Admiral Wu Shengli made the comments to U.S. chief of naval operations Admiral John Richardson during a video teleconference on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Chinese navy on Friday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Wini Zhou; Editing by Dean Yates)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.