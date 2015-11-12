(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say bomber flew near,
not over, islands)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A U.S. B-52 strategic bomber
flew near Chinese manmade islands in the South China Sea
recently and was contacted by Chinese ground controllers but
continued its mission undeterred, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"We conduct B-52 flights in international air space in that
part of the world all the time," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook
told a briefing. "My understanding is there was one B-52 flight,
I'm not even sure the date on it, but there was an effort made
by Chinese ground controllers to reach out to that aircraft and
that aircraft continued its mission. ... Nothing changed."
