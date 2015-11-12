(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say bomber flew near,
not over, islands)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A U.S. B-52 strategic bomber
flew near artificial Chinese islands in the South China Sea
recently and was contacted by Chinese ground controllers but
continued its mission undeterred, the Pentagon spokesman said on
Thursday.
"We conduct B-52 flights in international air space in that
part of the world all the time," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook
told a news briefing in response to a question about the flight.
"There was one B-52 flight...there was an effort made by Chinese
ground controllers to reach out to that aircraft and that
aircraft continued its mission unabated. Nothing changed."
Cook said he was not sure when exactly the flight occurred.
Last month, a U.S. warship challenged territorial limits
around one of China's man-made islands in the Spratly
archipelago with a so-called freedom-of-navigation patrol, the
most significant U.S. challenge yet to territorial limits China
claims around its new islands.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
The United States has said it will continue conducting the
patrols.
U.S. and Chinese warships and aircraft regularly communicate
when operating near each other in Asian waters, U.S. military
officials say.
