WASHINGTON Oct 21 A U.S. navy warship carried out a freedom-of-navigation operation in the South China Sea on Friday near islands claimed by China and two other Asian countries, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur challenged "excessive maritime claims near the Paracel Islands," specifically Triton and Woody Islands, claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, the U.S. officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon declined to comment. (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)