WASHINGTON Feb 24 The head of the U.S. Navy's Pacific Command told a congressional committee on Wednesday he will carry out more freedom of navigation operations with more complexity in the South China Sea.

Admiral Harry Harris told a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing the United States must continue to operate in the South China Sea with allies, including Japan and South Korea.

The hearing comes after China deployed surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island in the South China Sea's Paracel chain and new radars on Cuarteron Reef in the Spratlys. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Clarece Polke; Editing by Eric Walsh)