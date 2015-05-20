(Fixes spelling Kerry in paragraph six)
JAKARTA May 20 China's land reclamation around
reefs in the disputed South China Sea is undermining freedom and
stability, and risks provoking tension that could even lead to
conflict, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a
conference in Jakarta.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, its claims overlapping with
those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Recent satellite images suggest China has made rapid
progress in filling in land in contested territory in the
Spratly islands and in building an airstrip suitable for
military use and that it may be planning another.
"As China seeks to make sovereign land out of sandcastles
and redraw maritime boundaries, it is eroding regional trust and
undermining investor confidence," Blinken said.
"Its behaviour threatens to set a new precedent whereby
larger countries are free to intimidate smaller ones, and that
provokes tensions, instability and can even lead to conflict."
The United States and China clashed over the dispute on
Saturday, when visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged
China to take action to reduce tension. China said its
determination to protect its interests was "as hard as a rock".
"We need to manage competing claims diplomatically ... We
don't take sides but we strongly oppose actions that aim to
advance a claim by force or coercion," Blinken said.
"We will continue to encourage all claimants to resolve
their differences in accordance with international norms."
The territorial dispute is seen by many as one of Asia's
most dangerous hot spots, posing risks that it could result in
conflict as countries stake their claims.
