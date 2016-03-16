March 16 Natural gas pipeline company Southcross
Energy Partners LP said its parent, Southcross Holdings
LP, has reached a restructuring deal "in principle" with its
owners, lenders and others, that would be implemented under
Chapter 11.
The restructuring is contingent upon, among other things,
final documentation and necessary approvals, Southcross Energy
said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Pipeline companies are being weighed down by worries that
revenue might dry up as oil and gas producers cut investment and
weaker suppliers become insolvent.
About 40 oil and gas producers across the globe have filed
for bankruptcy since oil prices began to decline in late 2014,
and up to a third of all energy companies may fail unless prices
recover, consulting firm Deloitte said last month.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)