UPDATE 1-Emma Stone wins best actress Oscar for 'La La Land'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
Oct 22 Natural gas company Southcross Energy Partners LP said it expects to sell 9 million common units between $19 and $21 per unit in an initial public offering.
At the midpoint of the price range, the company will raise $180 million through the IPO. The company expects to receive $168.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
The company, whose assets are located in South Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, was formed by Charlesbank, Southcross Energy Partners GP LLC and other investors to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy assets.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters to the offering.
The Dallas, Texas-based company, which filed for its IPO in April, plans to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SXE".
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and