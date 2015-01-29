GRAPHIC: Indonesia and Thailand auto production: link.reuters.com/mut83w
By Yantoultra Ngui and Fransiska Nangoy
KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA, Jan 29 Indonesia narrowed the
gap in car output with Thailand, Southeast Asia's automaking
hub, to its smallest ever last year in percentage terms and is
expected to overtake the Thai industry within a decade.
Indonesian auto production grew 7 percent in 2014 to 1.30
million vehicles while Thai output, hit by political turmoil,
shrank 23 percent to 1.88 million. That put Indonesia output at
69 percent of the Thai total, versus only 43 percent in 2012,
according to data compiled by ASEAN Auto Federation, Indonesia's
industry association Gaikindo and Federation of Thai Industries.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, has already
surpassed Thailand as the region's largest auto market, and
prospects for reform and stability, bolstered under the
three-month-old government of President Joko Widodo, have lured
General Motors Co, Tata Motors Ltd and others
to build plants there. That will help to push Indonesia past
Thailand in output in the next seven to 10 years, says Chukiat
Wongtaveerat, consulting manager at Ipsos Business Consulting's
Bangkok Office.
For now, Thai auto production is expected to rebound: a
spokesman for the Federation of Thai Industries' Auto Industry
Club told Reuters last week that output would climb 17 percent
this year to 2.2 million vehicles. And Chukiat said Thailand
would remain a major auto industry player well into the future
with its well-developed supply chain.
"Even when Indonesia overtakes Thailand's automotive
production output, Thailand will still be a dominant player,
with its component manufacturers providing many of the parts
required by the assemblers in Indonesia," Chukiat said. "The
challenge for Indonesia is to raise the quality of its product
to be suitable for the global market, and to develop its
domestic supply chain to match the quality of Thailand."
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana in BANGKOK;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)