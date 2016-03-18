By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Emily Chow
| BENGALURU/KUALA LUMPUR, March 18
BENGALURU/KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Palm oil
inventories are set to drop further as an El Nino weather event
chips away at yields in Southeast Asia, boosting a rally in
prices of the tropical oil and helping producers rake in more
profits for the first time since 2011.
Palm oil prices have risen almost 9 percent over
two months, with analysts expecting this trend to sustain this
year as the El Nino cuts global output by 2-3 million tonnes,
exports pick up and top producers Indonesia and Malaysia mop up
more of the tropical oil locally to meet higher 2016 biodiesel
mandates. Malaysian inventories have already hit an eight-month
low of 2.17 million tonnes in February and, according to MIDF
Research, they could slump to 1.5 million tonnes later this year
- the lowest since early 2011.
Brokerage UOB Kay Hian says there is a high possibility of
the world's biggest buyers, India and China, replenishing their
palm oil supplies after low imports in February, tightening
stockpiles further. Demand is also likely to get a boost before
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in June this year
and when consumption of edible oils rises. Malaysian exports
have already picked up 10.5 percent month-on-month in the first
half of March, a cargo surveyor data shows.
This combination of factors could not have come at a more
opportune time for Southeast Asian palm oil producing firms,
which have been struggling with declining cumulative profits for
the past four years with palm oil prices down around 22 percent.
Twelve of the biggest such companies, including IOI Corp
and Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, are expected
to report combined profit growth of 20 percent in 2016,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Mean Estimates.
The challenge for them will lie in their ability to control
costs linked to lower output and a 5 percent tax on April crude
palm oil exports from Malaysia after 11 months of duty-free
sales. "It is possible that profits will improve as a result of
higher prices but we have to bear in mind that profits will be
held down by increasing costs," said Roy Lim, group plantations
director of palm oil firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd.
(Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra, reporting by Patturaja
Murugaboopathy and Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)