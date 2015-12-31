Stock markets in Thailand and Indonesia will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1.

The Philippines' stock market will remain closed through Jan. 1.

Singapore's stock market will be closed at midday on Thursday, Dec. 31 and on Friday, Jan. 1.

Stock markets in Malaysia and Vietnam also will be closed on Friday.

There will be no Southeast Asia stocks report on Friday, Jan. 1 due to the holiday closures. The report will resume on Monday, Jan. 4 when all markets reopen.

