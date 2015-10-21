Oct 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with Indonesia hitting a more than two-month high, helped by palm oil shares and inflows, but sentiment was slightly dented as China's benchmark indexes posted their worst daily performance in five weeks. Some investors awaited clues from the European Central Bank's policy meeting scheduled later in the week, while the slow pace of growth in Japan's exports due to weakness in China also hit investor sentiment. The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.4 percent higher after touching its highest level since Aug. 11 in early trade. Jakarta saw a net foreign inflow of $27.24 million. The stock index got a boost as a rise in crude palm oil prices to 2-week highs sent shares of plantation firms soaring. PT Astra Agro Lestari and PT London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk rose 5.8 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively. Thai shares closed 0.2 percent weaker, but energy shares were firmer, led by a 2.1 percent rise in PTT Exploration and Production. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3025.70 3024.50 +0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1707.68 1705.03 +0.12 Bangkok 1415.80 1418.63 -0.20 Jakarta 4605.23 4585.82 +0.42 Manila 7092.90 7060.85 +0.45 Ho Chi Minh 590.24 590.45 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3025.70 3365.15 -10.09 Kuala Lumpur 1707.68 1761.25 -3.07 Bangkok 1415.80 1497.67 -5.47 Jakarta 4605.23 5226.95 -11.89 Manila 7092.90 7230.57 -1.90 Ho Chi Minh 590.24 545.63 +8.18 ($1 = 13,712.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO and Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)