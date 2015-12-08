JAKARTA, Dec 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded lower on Tuesday, with the Thai index posting its biggest one-day decline in two weeks on falling oil prices. Thailand's SET index posted the steepest fall in the region with a 1.6 percent drop, led by oil firm PTT Pcl which fell 3.6 percent. The Thai stock market was shut on Monday for a public holiday. Global benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 5.4 percent to $40.66 per barrel on Monday, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) policy meeting on Friday ended without an agreement to lower production. Indonesian stocks lost 1 percent with coal miner PT Bukit Asam among the biggest decliners. Bucking the regional trend, the Vietnam index rose 1.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0835 Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2875.82 2900.92 -0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1670.36 1672.00 -0.10 Bangkok 1311.87 1333.57 -1.59 Jakarta 4474.94 4521.39 -1.02 Manila 6838.42 6911.86 -1.06 Ho Chi Minh 574.15 563.62 +1.87 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)