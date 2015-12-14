BANGKOK, Dec 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with key stock indexes in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia suffering a fifth straight session of losses, as investors remained cautious over the U.S. interest rate outlook and amid weak global oil market. Thai stocks underperformed in the region, with the key SET index sliding over 1 percent to its lowest close since January 2014 and taking the decline since Dec. 4 to over 5 percent. Crude oil futures, which fell for a seventh straight session on Monday, brought shares of biggest Thai energy firm PTT to an over six-year low at one point. Investors also unloaded telecoms shares ahead of the auction of fourth generation licences on Tuesday, sending shares of True Corp down 6.5 percent and Total Access Communication 7.2 percent lower. Singapore and Malaysia eased 0.6 percent, both extending the losses since Dec. 7 to more than 2 percent, while stocks in Indonesia hit the lowest close since Oct. 5. Stocks in the Philippines rebounded from an over three-month intra-day low in light trading volume, which was 83 percent of the 30-day average. Vietnam drifted into negative territory, also with volumes below the 30-day average. Central banks in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, are expected to keep their benchmark interest rates unchanged at their policy meetings later in the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2815.04 2834.63 -0.69 Kuala Lumpur 1629.96 1640.14 -0.62 Bangkok 1267.61 1280.92 -1.04 Jakarta 4374.19 4393.52 -0.44 Manila 6745.99 6735.01 +0.16 Ho Chi Minh 562.22 563.43 -0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2815.04 3365.15 -16.35 Kuala Lumpur 1629.96 1761.25 -7.45 Bangkok 1267.61 1497.67 -15.36 Jakarta 4374.19 5226.95 -16.31 Manila 6745.99 7230.57 -6.70 Ho Chi Minh 562.22 545.63 +3.04 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)