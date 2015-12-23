BANGKOK, Dec 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in line with Asia and on a rebound in oil prices on Wednesday, with key indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines closing at multi-week highs ahead of market holidays on buying led by foreign investors. The Philippines' index was up 0.5 percent at 7,002.42, the highest close since Dec. 2. Foreign investors bought a net 515 million peso ($10.90 million), including shares of power generation First Gen Corp, stock exchange data showed. The Kuala Lumpur composite index climbed 1.2 percent to 1,663.51, the highest close since Dec. 8, with Petronas Chemicals Group and Tenaga Nasional most actively traded by turnover. Stocks in Indonesia extended gains for a third day. Stock markets in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. Singapore rose for a second day. The city-state bourse will trade half-day on Thursday and will shut on Friday. Thai stocks advanced 1 percent, with domestic mutual funds among buyers. The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a net 5.2 billion baht ($144.28 million) after offloading a net 27.4 billion baht over the past twelve days. Vietnam ended down 0.37 percent, a fourth consecutive fall, with shares moving marginally in mixed trade. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2863.65 2852.97 +0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1663.51 1643.26 +1.23 Bangkok 1274.50 1261.66 +1.02 Jakarta 4522.65 4517.57 +0.11 Manila 7002.42 6966.18 +0.52 Ho Chi Minh 564.27 566.35 -0.37 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2863.65 3365.15 -14.90 Kuala Lumpur 1663.51 1761.25 -5.55 Bangkok 1274.50 1497.67 -14.90 Jakarta 4522.65 5226.95 -13.47 Manila 7002.42 7230.57 -3.16 Ho Chi Minh 564.27 545.63 +3.42 ($1 = 47.2870 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 36.0400 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)