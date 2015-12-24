BANGKOK, Dec 24 Thai stocks hit a near one-week closing high and Vietnam snapped a four-day losing streak on Thursday as investors bought energy shares after a recovery in oil prices, while stocks in Singapore rose further to a near three-week closing high ahead of market holidays. Bangkok's SET index advanced 0.8 percent to 1,284.15, the highest close since Dec. 18, led by a 3.8 percent jump in the country's biggest energy explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl. Trading volumes of the overall stock market were about 76 percent of the 30-day average, with public holidays in the region keeping trading subdued. The Thai bourse said foreign investors offloaded a net 1.6 billion baht ($44.36 million) in shares, their 14th straight session of selling. The Thai market has lost 14.3 percent so far this year, making it Southeast Asia's second worst performer after Singapore. The region has suffered outflows in part due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade last week. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.34 percent after four days of losses, with volume hitting its lowest in three-and-a-half months. PetroVietnam led among gainers on the index. Singapore's key Straits Times Index finished at 2,877.62, the highest close since Dec. 7. Singapore traded for half day and will be closed on Friday for a public holiday. Stock markets in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed on Thursday through Friday for public holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2877.62 2863.65 +0.49 Bangkok 1284.15 1274.50 +0.76 Ho Chi Minh 566.17 564.27 +0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2877.62 3365.15 -14.49 Kuala Lumpur -- 1761.25 -5.55 Bangkok 1284.15 1497.67 -14.26 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -13.47 Manila -- 7230.57 -3.16 Ho Chi Minh 566.17 545.63 +3.76 ($1 = 36.0700 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)