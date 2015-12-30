BANGKOK, Dec 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets hit multi-week highs on Wednesday as end-year portfolio buying lifted select shares in holiday-thinned trade, marginally trimming losses on the year for underperformers Thailand and Indonesia. Bangkok's key SET index ended 0.3 percent higher at 1,288.02, the highest close since Dec. 17, but fell 14 percent on the year, among Southeast Asia's laggards. Domestic institutions led buyers as valuations of Thai shares have come down to an undemanding level. According to broker Phillip Securities, the SET trades at a forward earnings multiple of 13, well below its historical average. The Jakarta composite index was up 0.5 percent, its highest close since Nov. 26. The Indonesian market posted a 12 percent drop in 2015, nearly halving gains from 2014 when, along with the Philippines, it was among the two best performers in the region. Thailand and Indonesia will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year holiday. Stocks in Malaysia ended at the highest level since Oct. 27, while Vietnam, the region's best performer so far in 2015, closed at its highest since Nov. 27. Singapore pared midsession losses to end 0.09 percent lower. Most Southeast Asian markets underperformed the rest of Asia this year as foreign investors fled the region, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade this month among key concerns. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2885.51 2888.22 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1693.14 1685.36 +0.46 Bangkok 1288.02 1283.78 +0.33 Jakarta 4593.00 4569.36 +0.52 Ho Chi Minh 579.45 576.29 +0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2885.51 3365.15 -14.25 Kuala Lumpur 1693.14 1761.25 -3.87 Bangkok 1288.02 1497.67 -14.00 Jakarta 4593.00 5226.95 -12.13 Manila 6952.08 7230.57 -3.85 Ho Chi Minh 579.45 545.63 +6.20 ($1 = 35.9800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)