BANGKOK, Jan 6 Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Indonesia touching a near six-week high as foreigners bought telecoms and consumer-related shares while key indexes in Singapore and Thailand drifted lower on weak energy shares. The Jakarta Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 4,611.84, its highest since Nov. 26. Telkom Indonesia and Indofood Sukses Makmur were among top gainers amid net foreign buying, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia's central bank is due to release a consumer confidence index for December later in the day. Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam eked out small gains as weaknesses in Asian shares and regional currencies kept investors cautious. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1 percent as China allowed the yuan to weaken further, stoking fears about its slowing economy. Singapore's Straits Times Index declined 0.8 percent, led by oil and gas service firm Keppel Corp, while the Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent, led by the country's biggest energy firm, PTT. "The strong U.S. dollar is not helping and neither is the forecasters' predictions of U.S.$20 a barrel oil," said broker NRA Capital in a report on the Singapore stock market. Brent crude oil prices gave back earlier gains on Wednesday, retreating close to 11-year lows as concerns over growing supply and rising stock levels outweighed tensions between key Middle East producers. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0639 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2810.05 2834.23 -0.84 Kuala Lumpur 1671.77 1665.70 +0.36 Bangkok 1250.90 1253.34 -0.19 Jakarta 4611.84 4557.82 +1.19 Manila 6846.86 6835.13 +0.17 Ho Chi Minh 570.54 569.94 +0.11 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)