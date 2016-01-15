BANGKOK, Jan 15 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as a retreat in crude oil futures triggered sell-offs in energy shares, sending Thai benchmark to a near one-week low and key indexes in the region extending losses for the second week. Bangkok's SET index dropped 1.4 percent, nearly erasing gains on the week. It finished at 1,245.85, the lowest close since Jan. 11. Losses were led by top three energy stocks with PTT sliding 6 percent, PTT Exploration and Production down 6.8 percent and PTT Global Chemical 5.7 percent lower. Most key indexes in the region posted a second straight weekly loss, led by Singapore's 4.4 percent and Vietnam's about 3 percent. Among hit markets, the Malaysian bourse reported a combined 763 million ringgit ($173.55 million) worth of net foreign selling, with Indonesia 1.9 trillion rupiah ($136.79 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2630.76 2644.57 -0.52 Bangkok 1245.85 1263.29 -1.38 Manila 6449.5 6408.76 0.64 Jakarta 4523.976 4513.181 0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1628.55 1633.44 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 543.04 553.03 -1.81 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2630.76 2882.73 -8.74 Bangkok 1245.85 1288.02 -3.27 Manila 6449.5 6952.08 -7.23 Jakarta 4523.976 4593.008 -1.50 Kuala Lumpur 1628.55 1692.51 -3.78 Ho Chi Minh 543.04 579.03 -6.22 ($1 = 4.3965 ringgit) ($1 = 13,890.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)