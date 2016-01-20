BANGKOK, Jan 20 Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with global equities on Wednesday, with Singapore posting its worst drop in nearly five months and the Philippines sliding to a near two-year closing low, as energy shares faced pressure due to a relentless slide in oil prices. Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended down 3 percent, its biggest single-day percentage decline since Aug. 24. The Philippine composite index lost 1.5 percent to close at its lowest level since February 2014. The Philippine bourse said the overall stock market saw a net foreign selling of 125 million pesos ($2.61 million), the third straight session of foreign offloading, including selling in shares of First Philippine Holdings Corp and Manila Electric. Shares of oil-related companies fell due to the relentless slump in oil prices. Thai PTT dropped 5 percent and Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum shed 4 percent. In Hanoi, the benchmark VN Index ended down 1.2 percent ahead of a key political meet. Regional fund flows were mixed, with Malaysia posting a tenth day of net foreign selling worth 289 million ringgit ($65.82 million) and Thailand reporting a modest net foreign buying worth 63 million baht ($1.74 million). For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2559.77 2638.47 -2.98 Bangkok 1248.98 1266.01 -1.35 Manila 6259.61 6357.05 -1.53 Jakarta 4427.985 4491.737 -1.42 Kuala Lumpur 1618.83 1629.22 -0.64 Ho Chi Minh 529.44 535.77 -1.18 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2559.77 2882.73 -11.20 Bangkok 1248.98 1288.02 -3.03 Manila 6259.61 6952.08 -9.96 Jakarta 4427.985 4593.008 -3.59 Kuala Lumpur 1618.83 1692.51 -4.35 Ho Chi Minh 529.44 579.03 -8.56 ($1 = 47.8350 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.3910 ringgit) ($1 = 13,955.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 36.2800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)