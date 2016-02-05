BANGKOK, Feb 5 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Friday as investors bought shares ahead of holidays, with Indonesian stocks rising to a near six-month high on upbeat economic data and Singapore Telecommunications boosting the city-state's benchmark. Singapore's Straits Times Index jumped 2.5 percent, trimming its loss on the week to 0.2 percent. Singtel shares were the biggest gainers, up 6.3 percent, after the company's Australian subsidiary, Optus, bought airwaves in the 1800 MHz spectrum band for A$196 million, helping it expand its 4G high-speed network in the country. The Jakarta composite index rallied 2.9 percent on the day and 4 percent on the week and was Southeast Asia's best performer. Indonesia's economy grew a better-than-expected 5.04 percent from a year earlier in the final quarter of 2015. Foreign investors bought a net 2.3 trillion rupiah ($168.87 million) worth of shares, taking the net purchase on the week to 2.7 trillion rupiah. It was the second week of net inflows and after net selling in January, Thomson Reuters data showed. Other markets in the region extended gains in the face of a weaker U.S. currency and subdued expectations for a Fed rate hike this year. Focus in global equities shifted to U.S. monthly jobs numbers expected later in the day. All share markets in Southeast Asia, except Thailand, will be closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday. Singapore and Malaysia will remain closed through Tuesday and Vietnam for the rest of the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2623.21 2558.49 2.53 Bangkok 1306.29 1297.11 0.71 Manila 6765.13 6652.83 1.69 Jakarta 4798.946 4665.817 2.85 Kuala Lumpur 1662.46 1656.77 0.34 Ho Chi Minh 544.75 542.15 0.48 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2623.21 2882.73 -9.00 Bangkok 1306.29 1288.02 1.42 Manila 6765.13 6952.08 -2.69 Jakarta 4798.946 4593.008 4.48 Kuala Lumpur 1662.46 1692.51 -1.78 Ho Chi Minh 544.75 579.03 -5.92 ($1 = 13,620.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)