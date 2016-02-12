BANGKOK, Feb 12 Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday, with a rebound in global oil prices attracting buyers of battered energy shares but weak sentiment in Asia kept risk-averse investors edgy. Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent, led by a 3.4 percent jump in shares of Sembcorp Industries Ltd, the biggest index gainer. It is set to post a weekly loss of about 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur composite index was slightly higher, helped by a 2 percent gain in shares of palm plantation firm IOI Corp. Thailand's SET index eased 0.1 percent, led by banks but energy firm PTT Exploration and Production advanced 2.3 percent. Malaysia, Thailand and other markets in the region were on track for a weekly drop of about 1 percent or higher as investors cut risk holdings amid European banking woes and after Fed Chair Yellen's view on U.S. interest rate direction. Bangkok awaited fourth-quarter GDP data next week, with a Thomson Reuters poll forecasting a growth of 2.7 percent on an annual basis. Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities put an upbeat GDP growth forecast of near 3 percent. "A good GDP result will regain investors' trust in the market, including foreigners," it said in a report. Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines dropped as Asian shares slipped 0.6 percent. Vietnam is closed all week for the Lunar New Year holiday and will resume trading on Monday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0512 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2544.14 2538.28 0.23 Bangkok 1279.24 1280.74 -0.12 Manila 6661.5 6663.43 -0.03 Jakarta 4736.569 4775.86 -0.82 Kuala Lumpur 1645.14 1643.95 0.07 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)