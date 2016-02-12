BANGKOK, Feb 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday as concerns about the health of European banks and the global economic outlook hit Asia, with risk-averse investors cautious ahead of a raft of economic data in the region next week. Indonesia underperformed in the region, with the Jakarta composite index ending down 1.3 percent at 4,714.39, the lowest close in more than one week. It dropped 1.8 percent on the week, in line with the poor showing by regional peers in a holiday-thinned trading week and amid a shift of money to safe-heaven assets. Weak balance of payments data in 2015 further dented market sentiment in Jakarta while investors also awaited trade data in January, due on Monday. The Thai SET index was down 0.3 percent on the day, and 2.3 percent on the week. Bangkok awaited fourth-quarter GDP data next week, with a Thomson Reuters poll forecasting a growth of 2.7 percent on an annual basis. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended the day a tad higher, trimming its losses on the week to 3.2 percent. On the week, Malaysia fell about 1 percent and the Philippines lost 1.6 percent. Vietnam, which was closed all week for the Lunar New Year holiday, will reopen on Monday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2539.95 2538.28 0.07 Bangkok 1276.49 1280.74 -0.33 Manila 6654.45 6663.43 -0.13 Jakarta 4714.393 4775.86 -1.29 Kuala Lumpur 1643.74 1643.95 -0.01 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2539.95 2882.73 -11.89 Bangkok 1276.49 1288.02 -0.90 Manila 6654.45 6952.08 -4.28 Jakarta 4714.393 4593.008 2.64 Kuala Lumpur 1643.74 1692.51 -2.88 Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)