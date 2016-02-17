UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, Feb 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated, in line with Asia on Wednesday, with Singapore snapping a three-day rising streak after downbeat exports data in January, but foreign inflows helped bring Indonesian benchmark to a near one-week high. Losses in the region were led by Singapore, with the key Straits Times Index dropping 1.2 percent after a more than 4 percent rally in three sessions to Tuesday. Sentiment turned weak in part reflecting a larger-than-expected fall of 9.9 percent in non oil domestic exports in January while unfavourable earnings results weighed on shares such as United Overseas Bank. Indonesia's Jakarta composite index posted a modest 0.4 percent gain to 4,765.50, the highest close since Feb. 11. The overall stock market saw a net foreign buying worth 570 billion rupiah ($42.2 million), including a net purchase in shares of Astra International and Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Foreigners also bought Thai shares a net 2.9 billion baht ($81.41 million) and Malaysian stocks a net 33 million ringgit ($7.8 million), while selling stocks in the Philippines a net 629 million peso ($13.21 million). Asian shares slipped after two sessions of solid gains while oil prices swung higher as the market reconsidered the chances of a meaningful deal to restrict supply later in the year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2613.79 2644.58 -1.16 Kuala Lumpur 1664.32 1664.99 -0.04 Bangkok 1288.47 1289.36 -0.07 Jakarta 4765.51 4745.00 +0.43 Manila 6756.82 6743.95 +0.19 Ho Chi Minh 547.05 548.05 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2613.79 2882.73 -9.33 Kuala Lumpur 1664.32 1692.51 -1.67 Bangkok 1288.47 1288.02 +0.03 Jakarta 4765.51 4593.00 +3.76 Manila 6756.82 6952.08 -2.81 Ho Chi Minh 547.05 579.03 -5.52 ($1 = 13,505.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.6200 baht) ($1 = 4.2125 ringgit) ($1 = 47.6000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February