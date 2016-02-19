BANGKOK, Feb 19 Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday with the Indonesian benchmark hitting a more than two-week closing low on weakness in banking shares, while the Thai key stock index touched an 11-week high ahead of a three-day weekend. The Jakarta composite index slipped 1.7 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 4, ending the week 0.4 percent lower, as Southeast Asia's worst performer. Banking shares led the losses, with heavyweight PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk losing 4.6 percent and PT Bank Negara Indonesia 6.4 percent on concerns about a cut in interest margin, analysts said. Bangkok's SET index gained nearly 2 percent to the highest close since Dec. 4, taking its gains on the week to 3.4 percent, the biggest since early October. The market saw late buying in large caps, sending Siam Cement up 5.1 percent and Kasikornbank 2.4 percent higher. The Thai stock market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. Most other markets in the region tracked Asia lower as a rally in oil prices reversed and investors remained cautious about the outlook of the global economy. Singapore ended slightly lower, trimming gains on the week to 4.6 percent, still the region's best performer. Malaysia and the Philippines reversed gains made on the day before, closing with a weekly gain of 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended slightly higher, posting a gain of 1.7 percent on the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2656.87 2657.57 -0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1674.88 1680.02 -0.31 Bangkok 1320.19 1294.59 +1.98 Jakarta 4967.56 4778.79 -1.70 Manila 6792.06 6848.87 -0.83 Ho Chi Minh 554.03 552.49 +0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2656.87 2882.73 -7.83 Kuala Lumpur 1674.88 1692.51 -1.04 Bangkok 1320.19 1288.02 +2.50 Jakarta 4967.56 4593.00 +8.51 Manila 6792.06 6952.08 -2.30 Ho Chi Minh 554.03 579.03 -4.32 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)