BANGKOK, Feb 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Tuesday, helped by foreign inflows and selective buying in a reporting season, but Indonesia hit a near three-week closing low after the government's downbeat view on interest rates. Jakarta composite index dropped 1.2 percent to 4,654.05, the lowest close since Feb. 3. Banking stocks were actively traded, led by a 3.42 percent drop in Bank Rakyat Indonesia, after the country's chief economic minister said the government has asked the central bank to consider rate cuts and help drive banks' lending rates lower. Bank Mandiri declined 1.6 percent before it reported after market close a slightly higher-than-expected net profit for the fiscal year 2015. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second day, up 0.4 percent at a near six-week closing peak. Shares of DBS Group Holdings, the most actively traded, was up 0.5 percent, reflecting strong results on Monday. Malaysia added 0.2 percent after a flat session the previous day and Thai stocks advanced 0.4 percent to around 2-1/2 month closing high, with foreigners buying a net 95 million ringgit ($22.6 million) and 950 million baht ($26.5 million), respectively. The Philippines reversed Monday's weak session and Vietnam posted a fourth straight gain to the highest since Jan. 12. Investors in most part remained cautious, with Malaysia and the Philippines seeing trading volumes below a 30-day average, as a retreat in global oil prices capped risk appetite in Asia. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2672.07 2660.65 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1677.28 1674.59 +0.16 Bangkok 1325.79 1320.19 +0.42 Jakarta 4654.05 4708.62 -1.16 Manila 6819.34 6783.08 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 561.28 560.71 +0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2672.07 2882.73 -7.31 Kuala Lumpur 1677.28 1692.51 -0.90 Bangkok 1325.79 1288.02 +2.93 Jakarta 4654.05 4593.00 +1.33 Manila 6819.34 6952.08 -1.91 Ho Chi Minh 561.28 579.03 -3.07 ($1 = 35.7300 baht) ($1 = 4.1980 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)